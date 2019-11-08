The Boys & Girls Club of Kern County will have Cindy McCain as the 2020 keynote speaker at the "An Evening With" annual event on Feb. 12, according to a press release.
The evening will benefit the over 15,000 children that attend the club each year and their mission, according to the release.
It will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Those who attend will enjoy great food and fine wines. McCain will discuss her thoughts on how the political environment is shaping the youth and what secondary education challenges and success will help the children of Kern County, according to the release.
Tables start at $2,5000 and can be purchased at bgclubsofkerncounty.org.
