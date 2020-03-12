The CIF State Basketball Championships have been canceled in response to the possible spread of coronavirus, according to a release from the federation Thursday morning.
Two local teams are directly impacted by the decision — the East Bakersfield High School girls program and Bakersfield Christian boys team. They were scheduled to take the court Friday and Saturday, respectively, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
The decision is one of the latest in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Late Wednesday evening Governor Gavin Newsom and California public health experts released a statement that large gatherings should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March. The release stated that non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people and that events should not proceed if people are gathered within six feet of each other. Locations included an auditorium, stadium or arena.
Sports leagues and athletic events throughout the country have been altered or put on hold all together due to recent concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus.
Below is the release issued by the CIF:
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – Effective Immediately - The California Interscholastic Federation ("CIF") has canceled all remaining CIF State Basketball Championship games. This includes regional finals scheduled for March 12, 2020, and the CIF State finals scheduled for March 13-14, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. This decision was made after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our member schools, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes. While we understand this decision is disappointing, we strongly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not outweigh our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else.
We want to recognize the hard work and commitment our student-athletes have made to reach the State Basketball Championships. The impact of COVID-19 created many unexpected challenges during this year’s tournament season, and we want to thank everyone involved for their flexibility, patience, and commitment in providing our student-athletes a great experience despite this unique situation.
For those that have already purchased tickets for the March 13-14, 2020 games at Golden 1 Center, refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online via ticketmaster.com, refunds will be processed automatically.
