Members of Rosedale Bible Church, lead pastor Dan Krause included, have learned a lot during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the early lessons, reflected in the sermons he delivered online when California's first stay-at-home order took effect in mid-March, was about sovereignty — that God is in control.
Then another truth became evident as the crisis began to run its course and Krause witnessed what happens when congregants were no longer able to interact with each other at church and small group gatherings. Personal touch, he discovered, makes a big difference.
"By personal touch I'm not talking physical touch. People need to be welcomed. They need to be followed up with," he said. "They need to be talked with and know that (fellow congregants) care and honestly interact with them."
This aspect of religious gatherings has become a central challenge for local houses of worship after churches were allowed to resume in-person services in June and then, suddenly late last week, told they need to once again halt indoor services because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Kern County.
Local clergymen say their churches have largely been able to make various adjustments, from livestreamed church services to moving their worship services outdoors. They said they've even been able to steer a middle ground between their members' polarized views of the virus.
But what has proved to be one of the biggest challenge, they say, is maintaining the interpersonal support many find in places of worship.
"People are hungry for that," said the Rev. Richard Thompson, pastor at First United Methodist on Stockdale Highway. "The older people in the congregation are actually lonely."
The lack of interpersonal connections has taken a harmful turn in some cases, said the Rev. Jeff Chandler, senior pastor at First Presbyterian on 17th Street. Serious family problems have surfaced and addictions thought to have been controlled years ago have come roaring back, he said.
Chandler said the situation has led him to wonder how the government concluded airlines may continue operating at full capacity while churches and temples remain closed to indoor services, even if everyone is wearing a mask and respecting social-distancing guidelines.
"The inconsistency is, I think, what's causing some of the pushback within the church. Because it feels a little bit like faith is not essential," he said. "For a lot of people, it is essential."
Not everyone sees it quite the same way. Sikander Jassar, president of the Sikh Temple of Bakersfield on P Street, said although attendance is down very sharply in recent months, worshippers are able to continue walking in their faith.
"You don't have to come to church if you praise God," he said. "You can remember God when you are working, anywhere. … Share with others whatever you can. Help the needy."
The pandemic has forced a great many changes on local congregations. While some have long made videotaped services available online, for others the experience is new — and not altogether bad, several local religious leaders said.
Other adjustments such as keeping up with bills amid a decline in donations have been more difficult. But even in that case, several pastors said congregants stepped up when church leaders communicated and made their financial needs clear.
Thompson, for example, said things looked worrisome for a while when his church was forced to close its preschool and a $14,000 unemployment bill came due. Fortunately the church secured a federal recovery loan, he said, adding that donations have picked up.
Another tricky matter has been that differing views on the severity of the risk presented by the virus have divided some church members.
The Rev. Matt Vorhees, senior pastor at RiverLakes Community Church on Calloway Drive, said some members feel comfortable meeting in person while others remain anxious about gathering in groups.
He said the church has responded by making options available. Those who want to gather do so at the outdoor services RiverLakes offers on Sunday mornings, while others participate only online.
"I think the common bond that we have is in Christ and that we need to look to him in order to not allow our differences of thought or opinion about the situation we find ourselves in to divide us," he said.
There are also divisions between churches on whether gathering indoors should be permitted now that state government has placed Kern on its list of counties where large gatherings including religious services are no longer permitted. The ban on indoor church gatherings took effect Friday.
For some, adherence to human laws is right and good. Others see it as a violation of their duty as children of God to gather to worship.
The Rev. Rick Prevost, pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Stine Road, said elders and deacons among the congregation took note of President Donald Trump's pronouncement that houses of worship are essential. They opted to stay open in defiance of last week's resumption of pandemic restrictions in Kern.
Unless there's an outbreak of COVID-19 among the church's membership, he said, the church will remain open just like local Walmart stores.
"When Walmart closes, we'll close," he said, adding that the church is careful to practice social distancing indoors. "The most important thing is that we obey God rather than man."
