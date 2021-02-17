It was another sign of the times Wednesday as two Anglican priests sprinkled ashes over the heads of the faithful without the congregants having to get out of their cars.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Trinity Anglican Church in southwest Bakersfield, a drive-thru format was used to minimize physical contact during the early-morning observance of Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.
"We've never done this before, but with COVID, God is letting us try something different this year," said the Rev. Karl Dietze, pastor at Trinity.
He didn't really know whether anyone would even show up for the unusual Ash Wednesday rite, but Dietze said it was worth a try.
"We're trying to do ministry and keep people safe at the same time," he said.
It's an effort that has been ongoing since the early days of the pandemic last year. Coronavirus protocols have compelled houses of worship from Bakersfield to Boston to get creative and protect their congregations while continuing to offer them spiritual sustenance.
In that chilly parking lot Wednesday morning, there certainly was not a flood of cars filled with church members ready to avail themselves of the services of Dietze and his assistant, the Rev. Steve Braun.
But a few showed up.
"It was so wonderful to see Father Karl and Father Steve in person," said longtime congregant Paul Kelsay, 79, who arrived in his Buick with his good friend Diane Moore and her daughter, Vicki Moore.
Each Sunday, Kelsay "attends" services via a livestream system, so in actuality, he hadn't seen the two priests in person in quite some time. And he realized he missed them.
Kelsay said while it's true the pandemic has posed significant difficulties and challenges to those who love the fellowship and togetherness that a traditional church service can offer, he remains optimistic.
"Our faith does it. Our faith gets us through," he said.
Kelsay recalled traveling to Jerusalem in 1993. He was baptized in the River Jordan and he breathed in the rarefied history of the Holy Land.
There's something about experiencing the imposition of ashes each year on Ash Wednesday that takes him back to that experience.
"It just brings it back, re-kindles it," he said as tears sprung suddenly to his eyes.
"When I was a boy in Stockton, my mother took me to church as a child," he remembered. "She died during an operation. She was only 46.
"She led me to my faith."
Even the light sprinkling of ashes over the heads of worshippers Wednesday was a departure from the norm. The priest traditionally uses his thumb to place ashes in the form of a cross on the foreheads of each congregant.
Far from something new, placing ashes over the heads of congregants is a return to a much older form of the rite, Dietze said. And it's also one more way to minimize contact and promote safety.
Trinity also offered Communion and ashes at noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Seat reservations and face masks were required and the 5 p.m. service was live-streamed.
Nine-year church member Jeff Mendoza opted to attend the noon service.
"I'm grateful for this Lenten season," Mendoza said, "because it is a time and opportunity for very intentional steps you can take for spiritual growth."
Dietze said Ash Wednesday, as the beginning of Lent, is a "wake-up call, a spiritual check."
Deacon John Lamar said he feels connected to a tradition observed by Christians down through history when he practices rites like Ash Wednesday, a rite that goes back centuries.
"It gives us a chance to feel more connected to Christians of the past," he said. "We are tied to them."