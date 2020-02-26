The First Congregational Church of Bakersfield went outside its walls for Ash Wednesday to help faithful residents start their Lent with convenience.
This is the first year the church, located at 5 Real Road, decided to bring its services for Ash Wednesday outside. The reason was to draw a larger audience than they usually get during Sunday services.
“It’s just being aware that a lot of people are able to come out who wouldn’t normally,” said Elizabeth Steele, interim pastor at the church.
David Campbell, a retired pastor at First Congregational, described the outreach like this: “It’s about bringing the church to the people instead of bringing people to the church."
Among many Christian traditions, Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, a penitential period leading to Easter Sunday.
Campbell described Ash Wednesday as being a time of “self-reflection” and “growth.”
Kristi Garcia took part in the ritual for the first time as she received her ashes from Campbell as he said a prayer.
“They were having Mass at my church before my lunch so it was nice that (First Congregational Church of Bakersfield) could make it more convenient for people like me,” Garcia said.
Steele explained that she got the idea from a previous church she worked at. Due to the people it drew Wednesday, Campbell said First Congregational Church will likely continue distributing ashes outside in the future.
Church members set up in the front parking lot at 10 a.m. and by 12:30 p.m. they had served 17 people.
“I was telling myself this morning that I’d be really fulfilled if only one person comes. That already happened,” Campbell said.
While many people give up something beginning on Ash Wednesday and for Lent, some feel it’s more beneficial to add something to their life rather than to subtract.
“I personally have always thought giving something up isn’t the way to go with Lent because after the 40 days you’re going to be craving to go back to it,” said Dora Cornejo, a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on H Street. “I believe adding something to your life, like reading the bible more, during Lent is a more effective method and can help you grow as a person.”
Cornejo was one of many people who went Wednesday to St. Francis, where ashes were distributed throughout the day on the hour, reaching parishioners whenever they could go to church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.