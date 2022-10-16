Church, swap meet join fight against the flu

With flu numbers increasing nationally, a pair of vaccine clinics Sunday sought to help make sure Kern County doesn’t join the trend.
Flu season traditionally starts Oct. 1, said Ann Walker, immunization coordinator for Kern County Public Health. But now national guidelines encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available, she added, which was about mid-August this year at many of the chain pharmacies.
Kern County Public Health gets the bulk of its annual flu vaccine supply from the state around September, she said, adding the doses are ordered in the spring.
“We’ve partnered with the swap meet for years, and we would actually be inside the swap meet and offer the vaccine, but because of the pandemic two years ago, it took us out,” Walker said from a lot right next door to the swap meet.
The return for the first time since 2020, she said, allows Public Health to offer drive-in or walk-up service, while drawing foot traffic from the swap meet. Some received both the flu and the COVID-19 vaccine. In years past, "mass flu events" like Sunday's have been able to inoculate as many as 1,200, she said.
After learning about the clinic from the news, Melida Montoya and her husband, Octavio, were there to get Sammy, 6, Luciana, 7, and Amelia Gutierrez, 8, their flu shots. Melida Montoya said she needed hers as well, and thought it would be nice for the children to be able to do it during a visit to the swap meet.
“And there’s the one with Kaiser (Permanente),” she said, referring to another free flu shot clinic hosted by Cain Memorial AME Church on California Avenue, about a 2-mile drive north on Union Avenue from the swap meet. “But this is, ‘We’re already here,’ and they like to walk through.”
The Kaiser Permanente clinic also had the high-dose vaccine that’s recommended for those age 65 and older, said Trellis Green, a Kaiser Permanente registered nurse who was taking part in Sunday’s vaccination event as a member of the church’s health committee.
“The importance of getting the flu vaccine now is because … the flu season is predicted to get very intense this year,” she said, adding with a focus on COVID protocols over the last couple of years, the flu seasons have been relatively mild.
With things heading back to normal, she added, health officials are concerned that both numbers might rise during this year’s flu season, and so health care providers are encouraging people to make sure they get both shots.
Walker also noted that Adventist Health, another Kern Public Health partner that helps distribute the vaccine locally, is hosting flu and COVID vaccines at its mobile clinic throughout the year.
“Early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in most of the United States, with the southeast and south-central areas of the country reporting the highest levels of activity,” for the week ending Oct. 8, according to the most recent data available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
The state Department of Public Health’s website indicates the reported levels for influenza activity in local hospital testing is minimal, or less than 2 percent, for Kern County as of last week, which is where it is for most of the state. In neighboring San Bernardino County, the numbers indicated there was a moderate number of tests returning positive results for the flu, meaning between 10 percent and 20 percent.