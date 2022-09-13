Church gathering of school board candidates draws criticism

Statements made Sunday at a Bakersfield church gathering of people running for local school board seats have raised concerns that officials there may have helped recruit, endorsed and solicited campaign contributions on the candidates' behalf in potential violation of the congregation's federal tax-exempt status.
A video recording of the event at Canyon Hills Assembly of God features the church's senior pastor calling on congregants present that day to donate money, time and prayer in support of five people running for seats on the boards of the Bakersfield City School District and the Kern High School District.
"I'm asking you to support them," the Rev. Wendell Vinson said at the brief event. In the video, he recalled approaching one of the candidates present, BCSD Area 2 candidate Judy Olsson, after a public presentation she had made and saying to her, "Judy, you've got to run for the board."
People who were at the event or have since viewed the video characterized it Tuesday as either an exercise of free speech protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — or an abuse that could jeopardize Canyon Hills' 58-year status as a 501(c)(3) organization allowed to receive tax-deductible donations.
"I really think that a legal line may have been crossed by the activity there," said one of Olsson's opponents in the Nov. 8 election for the Area 2 seat, incumbent Pamela "Pam" Baugher. She added the church did not invite her to participate at the event, which she was unaware of until someone sent her a link to the recording.
KHSD board candidate Derek L. Tisinger, who during Sunday's event said Vinson had asked him to run for office before adding, "I'll follow him anywhere," said Tuesday that Democrats get away with engaging in politics without facing repercussions.
"They promote their side and their liberal agenda," Tisinger said, adding, "Every person should have a right to express" their viewpoints. He said he had actually been encouraged to run by a "bunch of ministers" who he declined to identify. Tisinger declined to say whether he received offers of money or campaign help immediately after Sunday's church event.
IRS guidelines contained in what's called Publication 1828 say churches and religious organizations are generally eligible to receive tax-deductible donations but that, among other prohibitions, they are "absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office."
Public candidate forums are permitted, the guidelines state, as long as they don't favor or oppose one candidate over another. Tax-exempt churches are supposed to offer an equal opportunity for access to candidates seeking the same office and there must be a "nonpartisan atmosphere on the premises," according to the IRS publication.
The guidelines are not intended to restrict free expression on political matters by leaders of church, the publication states, nor are religious leaders banned from speaking about important issues. "However," it continues, "for their organizations to remain tax-exempt under IRC Section 501(c)(3), religious leaders can't make partisan comments in official organization publications or at official church functions."
Vinson and other Canyon Hills officials did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Another of the five candidates who made statements in front of Canyon Hills' congregation Sunday, BCSD Area 4 challenger Mary E. Poehner, said Tuesday some people offered their help with the campaign, while others said they were willing to put up her campaign signs in their yard.
Poehner said she decided to file papers to run against incumbent Laura Guerrero-Salgado after an employee of the church talked with her about the idea. But no one person talked her into running, she said, and in her view, Vinson did not cross any legal line because he did not make it mandatory for congregants to contribute to the featured candidates' campaigns.
"They can do it or they don't have to," she said.
Poehner added that, about a month ago, Canyon Hills put on a two-day training session for people interested in running for office "so that people would know how to run for office if they decide they want to." She said she did not attend either day of the training session.
Guerrero-Salgado said Tuesday the video made her frustrated and angry. She called the event dishonest and a political rally.
"I think it's wrong. I think it's dirty," she said, adding she had not been made aware of the event ahead of time and that she plans to file a complaint with the IRS.
Olsson, the Area 2 BCSD candidate at the church Sunday, declined to say whether she had been recruited or whether she had received contributions of money or campaign money or assistance following the gathering at the church campus, 7001 Auburn St. She said she was "thrilled to be part of the event," which lasted about 10 minutes and included cheers of support from people in attendance.
President Steven S. Comstock Jr. of the Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association, who called Sunday's event a "pretty flagrant" violation of federal guidelines, noted many school board races have become political since parental frustrations flared during remote-education mandates during the pandemic.
Although Comstock said he takes exception to tax-exempt organizations becoming inappropriately involved with politics, he added he is sensitive to churches' reliance on tax-exempt status.
"I don't know that I want to see good people get, you know, punished," he said.