 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Church gathering of school board candidates draws criticism

+1 
Wendell Vinson

Wendell Vinson
558590404-data.jpg-7

Fort Faith children's center is at Canyon Hills Assembly of God.

 Californian file photo

Statements made Sunday at a Bakersfield church gathering of people running for local school board seats have raised concerns that officials there may have helped recruit, endorsed and solicited campaign contributions on the candidates' behalf in potential violation of the congregation's federal tax-exempt status.

A video recording of the event at Canyon Hills Assembly of God features the church's senior pastor calling on congregants present that day to donate money, time and prayer in support of five people running for seats on the boards of the Bakersfield City School District and the Kern High School District.

Coronavirus Cases