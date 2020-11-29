Chris Maretich has worked in Christmas tree sales since 1977 and he can’t remember ever being this busy.
That's nothing new for Maretich this time of year, but typically his energy is devoted toward setting up his five Alpine Christmas Tree lots in the days before they open on Black Friday.
But last week he said interest in buying Christmas trees has started earlier than ever this year.
“It’s been fast and furious,” Maretich said during a break while unloading some of the more than 16,000 Christmas trees he figures to sell this holiday season. “I haven’t been open really and I’ve already sold a couple trees. I just haven’t had time. We’ve been trying to get unloaded so we can get all the lots up and running, but we’ve probably had 75 people stop in and my phone has been blowing up for two days just to see if we’re open yet.”
To accommodate the demand, something Maretich and other local tree farmers attribute to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was working double time to open last Wednesday.
“Officially we open on Black Friday like we usually do, but with everything going on everybody wants trees early,” Maretich said. “We’re going to be unloading all night (Tuesday) and shipping, so I can have all my lots open (Wednesday).”
As the owner of Alpine Christmas Trees the past 43 years, the largest of the locally-owned tree lots, Maretich has plenty of work ahead of him.
“So it seems like it’s going to be a big rush to get Christmas trees this year,” Maretich said. “That’s what it looks like so far, anyway. I’m sure when the gates open, it’s going to be a flood of people."
At one time, Alpine sold 90 percent of the Christmas trees in Bakersfield, selling as many as 28,000 trees at eight lots, Maretich said. Although his market share has dipped a bit, 50 percent of local customers buy trees from Alpine, and that includes those sold at The Home Depot, Lowe's and Walmart.
“Our special orders are really good this year,” said Maretich, who started his business by cutting down wild Christmas trees in Washington when he was 19 years old. “We always do anywhere between 400 and 500, and we’re already around the 450 mark right now. And there’s lots of orders coming in every day. We do our best to take care of our customers. And believe me, we work all year at it.”
That requires that Maretich travel to Oregon several times a year to check on the large tree farm he bought several years ago.
Other local tree farmers were also expecting a rush to get trees. That could present some challenges for Mike Ross, who owns and operates only one lot, Mike’s Christmas Trees located near the northwest corner of Allen Road and Stockdale Highway. It’s Ross’ first year at this location. He’s had to move several times during his tenure in Bakersfield, moving this year from his lot on Old Farm Road and Jewetta Avenue, north of Rosedale Highway.
His primary concern was being able to meet the needs of his customers once his gates opened last Friday.
“I know some of my customers don’t buy a tree every year because they know this is a year that they’re going out of town for the holidays and they’re not going to have a tree up that long, so they just kind of pick different years to buy a tree,” said Ross, an accountant who also owns and operates Bakersfield Christmas Town at Pioneer Village. “But if a lot of people are staying at home this season, that’s going to change up the dynamics. So I really hope I have enough.
“I’m concerned about the quantity, because I can’t get anymore. There’s just nothing out there. If I was to cut some more off my farm, I’d leave myself unreasonably short a couple of years from now. So I have to balance out what I cut every year. I can’t leave myself short in future years to meet the demands this year. I’m just not big enough to make those kinds of adjustments.”
Another local tree farmer, Mike Olson, isn’t sure what to expect this year.
“The COVID stuff? I don’t really know what to expect,” said Olson, who works as a firefighter with the Bakersfield Fire Department. “We’re just going to ask everyone to wear a mask at the lot. We’re outdoors, which is a positive thing. But we have no idea what’s going to happen.”
Olson said he may have to make some modifications to his business model when he opened on Friday. One of the staples of his Frosty’s Forest lot located on the corner of Brimhall and Coffee roads is providing hot chocolate and coffee, along with candy canes to visitors. That may not be possible this year.
“We’re going to follow the CDC guidelines and stay safe and everything like that, but people still need Christmas trees and we need Christmas. Families need it. People seem to be gung-ho. They’re fed up being stuck in the house and they just want something … between elections and riots and everything that’s happened this year with the COVID, people just want a Christmas.”
That’s especially true this year.
“People just want something good,” Maretich said. “It’s just been one of those kinds of years. We’ve never been through a pandemic where they actually close the country … and this year it was just crazy what was going on.”
But Maretich says he’s happy to help any way he can. The relationships he’s built the last 43 years are the reason he continues in the business today.
“I enjoy the Christmas trees,” Maretich said. “I like to put smiles on people’s faces and that’s one of the reasons I deliver. I personally deliver about 400 trees a year. So I get to see a lot of families, generations of them, that I’ve been delivering to for years. Kids growing up, people that are now grandparents that were young when they first started coming in here. It’s pretty neat. If you can make a living doing something that puts a smile on people’s faces, and makes them happy, and exceed their expectations … what better thing could you do.”