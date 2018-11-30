December has just arrived but many families have already gotten a head start on buying a Christmas tree for the holiday season. And if you plan to get one, act fast. Local retailers expect trees could sell out by mid-month if not sooner.
Tree lot managers say that with an early Thanksgiving this year, more people have bought their trees prior to Dec. 1 than in previous years. Despite that, managers say they still expect this to be a big weekend for sales.
“This is the busiest we’ve been this early for a while,” said Chris Maretich, owner of Alpine Christmas Trees. “Last year was really busy and this year is even busier than the last one so far.”
Maretich said that with more early sales, he expects the business will sell out of trees sooner this year. Last year, he said they sold out on Dec. 19. This year, that’s expected to happen a week earlier if the current pace of sales continues.
The sales at Alpine have been strong despite a location change this year. Due to the 24th Street widening project that is under way, the business had to close its usual lot at 24th and Oak Streets to move to Wible Road at Service Road, a short distance from its main Wible Road location.
“It’s a smaller lot, so the other locations have to pick up some of the slack,” Maretich said. “People are happy that we’re there. We’ve gotten nothing but a positive response.”
Maretich said he is sad to lose the downtown lot, as it was one of its largest locations and a prime spot. He said he had to shed a few staff members because not as many were needed at the new lot.
While Maretich doesn’t like two locations close to each other on Wible, he said sales have been good at both sites.
This is Alpine's 41st year in business in Bakersfield.
“Any time you do anything for 40 years, it’s a really neat thing. Most businesses don’t make it,” he said. “It takes a lot of hard work. You have to take care of the customer. If you provide a quality product at fair price, they will come back.”
Mike’s Christmas Trees, a smaller operation located on Rosedale Highway, has also been doing steady business despite a significant shortage of available trees this year.
Owner Mike Ross said he’s still feeling the effects of a tree shortage that started around 10 years ago with the economic recession, when trees weren’t selling as much and new trees weren’t being planted.
While he expects things to get better in the next few years, he said he was only able to get about half the number of trees he is used to getting in previous years.
“We usually have four trucks with around 400 trees per truck, but this year we only got two, and we were lucky to get that,” he said.
Despite the shortage, Ross said sales were brisk in November.
“We’ve been really busy,” he said. “I think with the earlier holiday, people wanted to get a tree in their house earlier so they can enjoy it throughout the season.”
While sales have been good, Ross said he’s already sold more than a quarter of his supply of trees and expects to sell out soon.
“If we make it to (Dec. 8), I would be surprised,” he said. “They will probably be pretty scarce by then, if not completely gone.”
Ross urged anyone who is thinking about buying their tree to do so this weekend to have the best to choose from.
Despite stiff competition from larger businesses like Alpine, Ross said he’s been able to stay afloat thanks to customer loyalty.
“I have mostly had same customers for 19 years,” he said. “I can set my clock to when certain people will come out and buy their tree for the year.”
