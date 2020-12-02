Portrait of a Warrior Gallery will be hosting its first annual Patriotic Christmas Tree fundraiser.
When you decorate the Christmas tree at the gallery, 1925 Eye St., you help support the gallery's mission to connect the larger community to local veterans and their history.
By sponsoring or remembering a military veteran, your donation toward an ornament not only helps decorate the red, white and blue tree, it assists the gallery financially through these tough times, gallery organizers said in a news release.
Hours to donate: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday.
For more information, call 487-0350.