On Friday night, Christmas Town officially opened up at the Kern County Museum. Like a lot of towns across America, it looked a little different in the era of social distancing. The event has been turned into an experience to be enjoyed from the safety of ones' own vehicle.
Families wound their way around the grounds of the museum on a route that's over a mile long. It took them past holiday displays boasting millions of lights, a 40-foot Christmas tree, animatronic displays on the porches of homes and a visit from a real-life Santa.
The holiday experience will take place through Jan. 3.