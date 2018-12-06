Local Christmas enthusiasts can breathe easy, as rain and cold temperatures aren’t expected to derail the city’s annual Christmas Parade tonight.
The parade is set to be held at 6 p.m., rain or shine, according to organizers. The parade starts at 22nd and L streets and will include around 100 entries, including marching bands, vehicles and floats.
The parade will head south down L Street before turning west onto 21st Street. Participants will then turn south onto G Street before turning east onto 20th Street. The procession will stay on 20th street until the parade ends around O Street.
Food and merchandise vendors will be set up at Christmas Square Marketplaces along the route. The marketplaces, which will also include Christmas choir music sung by local youths, will be open from 4 p.m. through the end of the parade.
The marketplaces will be located on 21st Street at G, H and L and Eye streets as well as 20th Street at K and Eye streets.
Parade-goers are encouraged to come as soon as possible to grab a prime spot. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as well as flashlights to see better in the dark.
Road closures are planned for the parade. “No Parking" signs will be placed between F Street to Q Street and 19th to 23rd streets in advance of the parade, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. No one will be allowed to park in those areas from 4 to 9 p.m.
Additionally, the area of 21st Street to 22nd Street between H and Eye streets already have "No Parking" signs up, which are expected to last through 9 p.m.
Vehicles that are still inside the parade route by 5 p.m. will be towed, police said.
The show must go on, The overtime is scheduled and will cost the city one way or another,
