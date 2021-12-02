Christmas Parade returns to downtown Bakersfield

For Julie Juarez, the annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade not only commences December’s festivities — it’s also tradition.
“This really starts the holiday season for … me and my family,” Juarez said.
The 44-year-old participated in the parade previously and then watched her daughters march in various bands, as well.
“Every other float that comes by — we know somebody that’s participating,” she added.
Thousands descended upon the heart of Bakersfield on Thursday to watch these floats adorned with Christmas decorations carrying waving members of law enforcement agencies, elected officials and many other groups around town.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office declared the Grinch is out on parole, and has returned the gifts he stole.
“He is reformed and his heart has grown three sizes,” an announcer read as Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer waved to the crowd.
The in-person parade was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For Angelica Mora, the festivities were a welcome relief after a tough year with the ongoing pandemic.
“(I want) to get my mind out of the bad stuff,” Mora said. “I like a lot of community stuff — I try to get as involved, however I can.”
Jonathan Perez’s mask was a rare sight to see among the crowd.
He typically is cautious about attending large events, but made an exception for family after a hard year. He said he debated attending the parade, but wanted a change from the routine for his daughters.
“They want to see Santa,” the 32-year-old said.
Thirty-year parade veteran Frances Cueto bought a business — Lino’s Venue — across from Fox Theater. She said her old business survived the pandemic, and she’s thankful.
“Everybody is celebrating now and times have changed — we’re happy to be a part of it,” Cueto said.