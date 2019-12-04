The Bakersfield Christmas Parade gets underway at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The parade begins by moving south on 22nd and L streets, moves west on 21st Street, south on G Street and to the east on 20th before ending near 20th and N and O streets.
The parade staging area will primarily be on 22nd Street between Chester Avenue and P Street.
Drivers should expect heavy congestion along the parade route and in surrounding areas, according to the Bakersfield Police Department, and parking restriction will be in effect.
Temporary No Parking signs will be placed in the area from F to Q streets and from 19th to 23rd streets. Parking in these areas will be prohibited from 4 to 9 p.m.
The area from 21st to 22nd streets between H and Eye streets will have temporary No Parking signs posted and in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be downtown street closures on G Street west to P Street and 22nd Street south to 20th Street.
Free public parking will be available at the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and 19th Street and in the free parking garage at 18th and Eye Street.
Vehicles still inside the parade route by 5 p.m. will be towed.
