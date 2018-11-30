December is just around the corner, and with it comes the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.
Bakersfield residents will be able to get into the Christmas spirit with the parade Thursday, which starts at 22nd and L streets. Around 100 entries are expected, including marching bands, vehicles and floats.
This year’s parade will start at 6 p.m., half an hour earlier than previous years.
“We changed the time because it’s a school night,” said Mira Patel. “The parade was finishing ... late for a lot of the young families that are out there.”
The parade will head south down L Street before turning west onto 21st Street. Participants will then turn south onto G Street before turning east onto 20th Street. The procession will stay on 20th street until the parade ends around O Street.
Food and merchandise vendors will be set up at Christmas Square Marketplaces along the route. The marketplaces, which will also include Christmas choir music sung by local youths, will be open from 4 p.m. through the end of the parade.
The marketplaces will be located on 21st Street at G, H and L and Eye streets as well as 20th Street at K and Eye streets.
Parade-goers are encouraged to come as soon as possible to grab a prime spot. Patel said attendees should bring chairs and blankets if possible, as well as flashlights to see better during the dark. People are also urged to stay off the route once the parade starts.
But above all, attendees are encouraged to have fun.
“This is about the kids and having fun kicking off the holidays,” Patel said.
For more information, call 301-2081.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.