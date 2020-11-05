This holiday season more than ever, Christmas for Seniors of Kern County needs the support of donations from the local community.
The nonprofit organization traditionally allows its clients to choose a gift that costs $20 to $25 and community members "adopt" them for the holiday season. The nonprofit will usually put together bags filled with soap, shampoo and other basic items for about 2,000 homebound low-income seniors.
Due to the pandemic, the group is likely going to have to reduce that number to 1,200 and change the way it makes deliveries, according to Sandy Morris, the organization’s founder.
Morris said that COVID-19 has turned her organization "upside down."
“Because of (COVID-19), we have restrictions on volunteers,” Morris said. “We usually wrap everything but we just can’t do it this year. We have to sanitize all of our items this year.”
Morris said the organization will plan on delivering to clients two bags of “goodies” with the first bag featuring a variety of toiletries. The second bag will include various nonperishable foods and snacks.
She explained that many of the clients are lonely to begin with and rarely will see family members. However, COVID-19 has many of the seniors confined to their bedrooms where they are not even supposed to interact with their neighbors at some facilities.
“Sometimes the majority of our clients are from Meals on Wheels and these people don't see anybody except for the person who brings their lunch five times a week,” Morris said. “They’re not going to have a Christmas without us. They’re kind of a forgotten society.”
Morris said that delivering the gifts has traditionally been the highlight of the entire experience. This year they will not be able to make contact with their seniors and will instead deliver their items in bulk to the various centers.
“We can’t get in there to them and that’s why there’s so much depression,” Morris said. “We took them Christmas decorations recently and they were so happy. It gives them something.”
Beginning next week, the organization will place its donation boxes around town. There will be a box at all 11 Starbucks locally, both Bakersfield Police Department locations, numerous real estate offices, insurance offices and various other businesses, according to Morris.
Christmas for Seniors also recently changed locations and will move into the East Bakersfield Senior Center this weekend.
“If (community members) show up (to donate), we need things like a case of toilet paper or a case of paper towels and any nonperishable foods such canned meats and juices,” Morris said. “If they can donate any of that, we’d greatly appreciate it.”
Christmas for Seniors can be reached via email at christmas4senior@yahoo.com and more information about the nonprofit is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bakersfieldchristmas4seniors.