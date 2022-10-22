Christmas for Seniors is over — or is it?

The question for Ricardo Valderrama isn't whether there will be Christmas for Seniors in Kern County this year, but whether there should be.
It seems no one in town is ready to lead the charitable event this year except its founder, Sandy Morris, who stepped down last season shortly before the death of her husband. Now recovering from long COVID and a second knee replacement, she's going in for surgery again Nov. 3.
The organization folded at the end of last month after it was unable to recruit new leadership. As much as Valderrama loves the effort, he said it's too soon to ask Morris to put in the hours it'd take to do Christmas for Seniors this year.
"It hurts me to say this," said the longtime board member, who for many years has volunteered along with his wife, Bernie Flores-Valderrama, "but (Morris) might have to skip a season."
Morris, though, wouldn't think of breaking tradition. She said there's no reason someone couldn't set up a desk or recliner at a facility somewhere "and I could run it from there, know what I'm saying?"
She may be 70 and taking longer to recover than she used to, Morris said, "but I'm not dead yet, and I will use my dying breath to go down there and help them out."
Morris started Christmas for Seniors Kern County in 2006 while working for the Bakersfield Police Department. For 17 years she served as executive director, overseeing a small army of sponsors and shoppers, wrappers and delivery people giving 2,500 gifts per year to local seniors in the greatest need.
Several thousand people pitched in every year from churches, schools and service organizations. Kids hand-made a Christmas card for every senior on the list.
"Their eyes just light up" when seniors receive their present, said Coldwell Banker Preferred Realtors agent Judy Miller, whose group Christian Real Estate Fellowship has for eight years helped collect and wrap gifts for the nonprofit that was known as C4S. She called it "one of the most rewarding things I think I've ever done in my life."
Last year, things were different than before, and more difficult, largely because of COVID-19. The board of C4S insisted volunteers be vaccinated and wear masks for the protection of directors who themselves were senior citizens, some in their 80s. Besides reducing volunteership and putting even more work on board members, the restrictions ended up rankling feelings as well.
After Morris resigned, the board worked to recruit a young successor, to no avail. A letter posted on Facebook last week thanked volunteers and other supporters, adding, "We will miss you all!"
Longtime board member and former C4S President Kathleen Dickey said the organization's directors are of the age they "just can't put in that amount of hours anymore." But if Morris is up to it, "that's great — it really is."
At this point, any event planned for this holiday season would almost have to be more modest than those of years past, Dickey said. But she had no doubt it could be done if a certain someone put her mind to it.
"Sandy can pull it off," she said.
Interim Director Jeremy Oliver at Kern County Aging and Adult Services would love to see it happen, because C4S filled what he called "a very key niche" in the community.
His agency stands ready to pitch in by providing names of seniors and helping sponsor the event, he said. But after speaking with Miller about starting it up again this year, "It's going to be a very difficult challenge to organize it with this short of a window left."
Morris remains undeterred as she works to line up sponsors, come up with at least 100 tables and find a space large enough to stage, wrap and consolidate individual gifts and bags of sundries.
She may have to dial things back a little bit, maybe by giving out only cards and edible treats this year, she said.
The bigger change is in who all gets gifts: Instead of just the poorest seniors, needy military veterans of all ages will also get a goodie bag, she said.
"We want to bring the Christmas back to those who paved the way for you and I," she said, adding that a nonprofit application is pending under the name We Love Our Seniors and Veterans.
Bakersfield commercial real estate executive Greg Bynum hasn't been closely involved with the operational side of C4S but he has made sure over the years there was space for the nonprofit to do its work. He said anything that resembles the former nonprofit would be positive.
"I think it's good that somebody will continue it on and serve the community," he said.