There might be a few weeks left until Christmas, but Santa Claus and his merry elves landed early in Bakersfield because several boys and girls on the nice list caught their attention.
For these children especially, any gifts they receive make the holiday season even more magical.
Students from Stockdale High School delivered presents to transitional kindergartners through third graders at various schools in the Greenfield Union and Bakersfield City school districts Thursday as part of the Adopt a Star program. High schoolers "adopt" elementary school students for the holiday season and buy them a gift on their wish list.
Several youngsters from both districts come from low-socioeconomic backgrounds and their families often cannot afford to buy gifts. When students come to deliver these gifts each year, they know that each smile is completely genuine.
"They're so excited and appreciative of what they receive," explained Planz Elementary School Principal Teresa Olague. For the 10-plus years the program has been put on, students have asked for dolls, action figures, trucks, art supplies and clothing.
Planz was one of the stops the North Pole crew made Thursday. With about 40 presents in hand, Santa and his elves sang "Jingle Bells" as students walked into a winter wonderland.
Before they received their presents, Santa asked each of the children to recite the "Santa Pledge," which included the promise, "I will not shake, I will not peek and I will not open presents until Christmas."
Afterwards, the youngsters were called up one-by-one to take a picture with Santa and an elf and pick up their gift, which was often times almost as big as them.
Third grader Kali Turk said getting a gift directly from Santa was exciting, and her favorite part about the holiday season is obviously the presents, but other activities also make her list.
"We build gingerbread houses, decorate the Christmas tree and leave out cookies for Santa," Turk said. Because she made it on the nice list this year, she's hoping Santa got her a doll for all of her good deeds.
The gift giving gives Stockdale students the opportunity to see just what one person's kindness can mean for a child.
"This especially impacts me and leaves me with a different feeling every time I come because it’s specific to our community and you can see the direct change you make when you have the opportunity to come here and listen to other kids and see their faces and talk to them," said senior Dulce Felizarta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.