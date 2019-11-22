The three-person Wedel household received two new presents Friday — in the form of R.J., 3, and Rose, 1 — just in time for the holidays.
It took the family eight months to get their adoption license and another eight months before they were contacted about potentially adopting a brother and sister duo. Rose was medically fragile, while R.J. was described as a "temper tantrum child."
But it didn't matter because once they met them, they fell in love. The two have been living with the family since April, and officially became Wedels Friday during the 17th annual National Adoption Day.
"Christmas came early," said father Jeremy Wedel.
And their son, Charlie, 9, got a big promotion as well: big brother. He said he's "excited" to officially have two little siblings forever.
Forty-three adoptions were finalized in the Kern County Superior Court Juvenile Division, and about 15 were completed in the Family Law Division. Judge John Brownlee said the day is always a special occasion for him because he was adopted 56 years ago.
"I always hope that the children that I'm presiding over, that I sign the documents (for), are as lucky as I was and hopefully that they will end up with a family as generous and loving as I had," he said.
As Honorable Judge Raymonda Marquez announced the couple's legal relationship to Rose and R.J. was parents, Amanda Wedel hugged both of them tight, while Jeremy and Charlie Wedel cried.
"Welcome to the family," said Marquez, which was met with a round of applause.
Waiting outside the courtroom, Rick and Amy Garland were officially bringing two little ones into their home and hearts as well.
The pair originally wanted to adopt one child, but when they heard siblings Dale, 4, and Skyeisha, 3, were going to be separated, they couldn't stand having them grow up apart, or worse, not knowing the other exists.
"They’ve spent so much of their lives together that to separate them it’s taking away their best friend," Rick Garland said. "Especially when you lose your parents, that’s all you have left."
"We won’t be around forever, but this is someone that’ll grow old with them," added Amy Garland.
Since having the two in their home for more than a year, the Garlands said they can't imagine one without the other.
Dale has been able to overcome trauma through counseling and support from his family, Rick Garland explained, to become the superhero-loving 4-year-old he is today. Skyeisha is very independent and strong-willed and was even dressing herself by the age of 2.
Now comes a "lifetime of love" and hopefully the chance to adopt more children in the future, Rick Garland said.
There are around 1,800 children in Kern County who are in foster care. Marquez stressed there is a constant need for adoptive families willing to commit long term to these children. Last fiscal year, the court and the Department of Human Services finalized 248 forever families.
"When you see that child’s smile ... that’s payment. It makes your heart full because you know they’re not going to be scared," said Amanda Wedel. "R.J. was in four homes, and he’ll never have to go to another home again. He’ll never have to worry about being taken away."
