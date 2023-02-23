Christian named California Community Colleges chancellor

Sonya Christian, who began her higher education career at Bakersfield College and is the Kern Community College District chancellor, has been selected to be chancellor of the California Community Colleges, a 116-college system known as the largest and most diverse of public higher education in the nation.
Christian becomes the first woman and first person of South Asian heritage to be appointed as permanent chancellor after the California Community Colleges Board of Governors made the announcement of the unanimous selection Thursday.
Christian will earn a base salary of $411,252 annually as the new chancellor, EdSource reported, and her contract is for four years.
"I am honored to be selected as chancellor, and I'm grateful for the leadership and collective work that has created the largest and best community college system in the nation," she said in remarks during a California Community College Board meeting on Thursday. "I do feel a sense of urgency and moral obligation to the job at hand."
Christian was selected following an extensive and nationwide search over the past seven months.
She becomes the California Community Colleges chancellor during "a uniquely challenging time for public education," she said, with "uncertainties in college enrollment even among the unemployed and underemployed; a legacy of student debt; social and political unrest; and the persistence of inequity."
Christian started her career in higher education as a mathematics faculty member and later as division chair, then dean of science, engineering, allied health and mathematics at Bakersfield College. She served as an administrator at Lane Community College in Oregon for several years before returning home to the Kern Community College District in 2013 after being selected as the 10th president of Bakersfield College.
Christian earned her bachelor of science degree from University of Kerala in Kerala, India; her master of science in applied mathematics from University of Southern California; and her doctorate from University of California, Los Angeles.
"Dr. Christian is one of our nation's most dynamic college leaders, with a demonstrated record of collaboration and results in the Central Valley," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news release. "She understands what is needed to deliver on record levels of higher education investment to make real improvements to the lived reality of our students. I look forward to continuing to partner with Dr. Christian to ensure our community colleges are engines of equity and opportunity."
Christian will begin her duties June 1 and succeeds Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley, who stepped down in August after leading the community college system for nearly six years. Daisy Gonzales will continue to serve as interim chancellor until Christian takes the position.
"We continue to face many challenges, but I truly believe our greatest challenges enable us to do our greatest work," Christian said. "We are called to design the most vibrant, resilient and effective learning environment ever. We are called to do this work at scale, not eventually, but now. And we will work with a shared vision that keeps students first."
Christian spearheaded a statewide coalition in 2015 that led to securing philanthropic funding for the 20-college Guided Pathways demonstration project in California, leading to a $150-million state investment in Guided Pathways and broad adoption of the framework throughout the college system.
Christian focused on guided pathways and early college/dual enrollment opportunities during her time as Kern Community College Chancellor. She often used the term: Daring Mighty Things to help seek ways to improve student outcomes and prepare the workforce for the future.
The Kern Community College District has recently received over $52 million in grant funding to establish a clean energy center of excellence, the first of its kind in California, as well as the California Resources Corporation Carbon Management Institute.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we wish Dr. Christian success in her new role and look forward to future collaboration at the state level under her leadership,” Romeo Agbalog, president, Board of Trustees Kern CCD, said in a release. “Kern CCD has thrived under Dr. Christian’s leadership. It has been an honor to work with such a visionary leader and I know there is much more work to accomplish by working together.”