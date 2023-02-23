 Skip to main content
Christian named California Community Colleges chancellor

Sonya Christian has been selected to be Chancellor of the California Community Colleges. Christian is the Kern Community College District Chancellor and a former Bakersfield College president.

Sonya Christian, who began her higher education career at Bakersfield College and is the Kern Community College District chancellor, has been selected to be chancellor of the California Community Colleges, a 116-college system known as the largest and most diverse of public higher education in the nation.

Christian becomes the first woman and first person of South Asian heritage to be appointed as permanent chancellor after the California Community Colleges Board of Governors made the announcement of the unanimous selection Thursday.

