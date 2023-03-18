 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christian excited to begin new role as chancellor of California Community Colleges

Sonya Christian began her career in education as an international student turned part-time California community college instructor who taught at three sites when she had no car.

She took the transit bus, RTD, from Los Angeles to Glendora at Citrus College, to El Camino College in Torrance and L.A. Harbor College in the South Bay.

Coronavirus Cases