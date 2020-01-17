The city of Bakersfield has announced Christian Clegg as the new Bakersfield City Manager.
Clegg, 41, has 14 years of experience in local government. He comes to Bakersfield from Stockton, where he served as the deputy city manager.
The city said in a news release Clegg was a key member of the team that helped rebuild Stockton after it declared bankruptcy in 2012. His role with the city eventually encompassed making policy, budget and operational decisions.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve the City of Bakersfield,” Clegg said in the release. “I have pursued professional roles that would prepare me to give my best as a City Manager. While those experiences have been rewarding, I am eager to take on this new role, while planting roots in a community that my family can call home.”
During his eight years with Stockton, Clegg established and operated the Office of Violence Protection, which the city says reduced homicides by 40 percent and reduced shootings by 30 percent in 2018.
In 2016, the League of California Cities awarded Clegg the John H. Nail award for distinguished community leadership by a deputy city manager.
“He has good experience, he interviewed well. We think he’ll do a good job,” said Councilman Bob Smith. “We’re excited for a fresh start.”
Former City Manager Alan Tandy retired last week after serving with the city for 27 years.
The City Council met in closed session earlier this week to interview finalists for the position. In a 6-1 vote with Councilman Ken Weir dissenting, the council voted to extend a conditional offer of employment.
The council is expected to formally approve Clegg’s new contract during Wednesday’s council meeting. With the new contract, Clegg will earn an annual base salary of $240,000.
“I’m looking forward to working with him in the future to address some of our most pressing issues,” said Councilman Andrae Gonzales.
Before arriving in Stockton in 2011, Clegg worked for five years at the city of Tacoma, Wash. as a management assistant and management analyst, the city said in the release. He also worked for a year as the Johnson County, Kansas Manager’s Office as an intern.
Clegg is expected to start March 2. City Attorney Ginny Gennaro will serve as the interim city manager until Clegg takes over.
Last week he was making $120,000 per year working for the City of Stockton. In March he'll be making $240,000 per year, plus about $36,000 per year extra in perks, with free medical, working for the city. He did good.
There was a lawsuit against the city of Stockton and Clegg regarding sex discrimination. The complaintant alleged she was fired due to being pregnant and inferring she should stay home and take care of her baby. She also claimed his Mormonism was a factor. A jury found the city...... not guilty.
