Christian athletes find fellowship with Kern County FCA

Carl Dean was in his first year at Bakersfield College and "just trying to figure life out" when the promise of a home-cooked meal set him on the path he intends to travel for the rest of his life.
Dean played for the BC Renegades for two years in the early 1990s under Coach Duane Damron, a man he describes as "a very intense individual" who demanded much of his players.
Only 18 at the time, Dean admits he was intimidated by his no-nonsense coach, so the first time Damron invited him and his teammates over for dinner after football practice, he wasn't sure what to expect.
"He said there would be food, and when you tell young men there's food, they always come," Dean said. "But there we were, hanging out, singing hymns and seeing this big teddy bear side of our coach was eye-opening for me."
The Thursday night dinners soon became routine for Dean, who found himself drawn to the warmth and fellowship he experienced at the Damron home, among the first in Kern County to host Fellowship of Christian Athletes gatherings. The impact, Dean said, was life-changing.
"They exposed me to the Gospel, what the cross represents and what Jesus did for us," he said. "It became something I wanted to model when I got into coaching. I wanted to be the example Coach Damron was for me."
Dean became a Christian just before the end of his sophomore year. Today, at 48, he's the offensive coordinator for BC's football program, a position Damron held for 35 years. He's also a supporter of FCA, taking his players to serve as camp counselors at the annual FCA football camps for local high school athletes at Hume Lake.
Damron, now 88, is long retired, but his legacy lives on through the countless young men he coached, including a son and a grandson who have made careers of coaching football, starting FCA clubs and living out their faith on the football field and around the dinner table.
Brent Damron, 64, retired in 2020 from BC's coaching and teaching staff after a 25-year career, including his final five years as kinesiology department chair. He played for his dad during his years as a student at BC, and while he believes the elder Damron may have held him to even higher standards than his fellow players, he's grateful his father "was always as intense about his faith as he was about football."
Brent believes that teamwork and the commonality of athletic competition is a big draw for many youths. Still, he said, like all humans, they eventually desire to know their greater purpose in life.
"Once we get past the surface level, we start asking, 'Why am I here?'" he said. "The FCA allows kids to find the answer to that question by introducing them to the challenge and adventure of following Jesus."
It's an opportunity Brent and his wife, Kelly, gave their three children, each of whom accepted that challenge and now share their parents' faith. Brent said the couple's son, Seth, "took things a step beyond," becoming involved in FCA as a high school student, then establishing FCA "huddles" at every campus where he played or coached.
Seth Damron, 35, is head football coach at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. Like his former BC Coach Carl Dean, Seth takes his players to the FCA football camp at Hume Lake, calling the weekend "the capstone of my year."
"The players go for free, and they get paired up with high school teams and are there to serve," he said. "I loved it when I was a player and still love it."
Seth serves as club counselor of the FCA huddle on the Hancock College campus, where, he says, the club "serves as a shining light" at a time when proclaiming one's Christian faith is growing less accepted and young men are often discouraged from being whom God intended them to be.
"Young men are often fighting against the flow of society regarding what being a man means," Seth said. "They need to know that true biblical masculine qualities of a leader, provider and protector are OK."
Seth and his wife, Danica, are parents to three children, ages 5, 3 and 9 months. While he loved his upbringing in a football family, he also understands kids "aren't always going to love what you love" and that his children may choose not to carry on the Damron legacy of sports.
He does hope they choose to follow the Damron legacy of faith.
"The only thing I can do is raise them up in the way they should go," he said. "Hopefully, they won't depart from it."
The three Damron men will be recognized for their faithful service to local youth and Kern County FCA on Thursday at Kern County FCA's first Legacy Dinner at RiverLakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive. Tickets cost $100. Visit kerncountyfca.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
Kern County FCA Director Dave Washburn said this year's Legacy Dinner will honor local efforts to engage local athletes and coaches in a time when the world is distracting and damaging our youth.
"We exist to give young people a more impactful and purposeful alternative to what the world has to offer," he said. "We point them to the hope of Christ."