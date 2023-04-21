 Skip to main content
Christian athletes find fellowship with Kern County FCA

Carl Dean was in his first year at Bakersfield College and "just trying to figure life out" when the promise of a home-cooked meal set him on the path he intends to travel for the rest of his life.

Dean played for the BC Renegades for two years in the early 1990s under Coach Duane Damron, a man he describes as "a very intense individual" who demanded much of his players.

