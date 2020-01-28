For a city to maintain its identity, its people must know and respect their history, but recognizing a city's very recent past might be more important. In Bakersfield's case, that story is one of remarkable growth: The city has effectively doubled in population and area in less than 20 years.
Your city government has been able to provide municipal services through this period of physical expansion, but we have not kept pace in every respect. Not yet. To truly realize Bakersfield's potential it may be necessary to look at some of the city's legislative by-laws, which were largely crafted generations ago. Laws enacted in the late 1800s still provide the foundation for the governance of this modern big city.
It may feel odd to think of Bakersfield as "a modern big city," but the fact is we reside in the ninth-largest city in the state, one slot behind No. 8 Oakland. Bakersfield's population is larger in size than that of St. Louis, Orlando and Cincinnati — in order words, vastly larger than Col. Thomas Baker could have imagined 150 years ago.
It's long past time we became a player beyond our borders.
Why? Because other big-city actors are now directly playing against us on the broad California stage. Coupled with a paradigm shift in the speed and complexity of political engagement process linking municipal, state and federal governments, the challenge is daunting. We haven’t had to contend with the convergence of all these forces at once ever before, but they now that disproportionally effect Bakersfield and its livelihood.
The challenges include competition from municipalities now fighting over limited resources from the governor’s office: support for the Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP), public safety, highways, colleges, infrastructure, business development, housing, job training and more.
Other cities are actively working on their own plans of attack, too, targeting our agriculture and water distribution systems as well as our petroleum workforce. Some of those cities have clearly stated their willingness to hamper or eliminate large parts of those regional cornerstone businesses.
In 2019, for example, the cities of San Francisco and Oakland jointly filed a brief to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court seeking to hold fossil fuel companies accountable in state court for the costs of climate change remediation — but not bothering to address the Bay Area-born pollutants that float down to the southern San Joaquin Valley.
Then, at a recent meeting of the League of California Cities (LoCC) — a council that convenes every city in the state — the Board of Directors voted to approve a 2020 legislative goal that essentially endorses the reduction of our petroleum and agriculture jobs.
Clearly, in many areas, Bakersfield is late to the political table and needs to enter the fray to fight for the resources we contribute, need and deserve. There’s a perception that we’re still not big team players, while smaller jurisdictions are ahead of the game, with recognized lobbying weight and city political esteem.
To help overcome this we need a shift in mentality.
We need to consider a mechanism for the review of our city charter, the document that governs and directs us with a set of by-laws.
I'm not suggesting we change our successful council-manager form of government in favor of a so-called strong mayor form. Our mayor did a great job recently in Sacramento, elbowing her way into the debate over HEAP awards and bringing us back at least a portion of much-needed state support.
Still, Bakersfield via the mayor was at a distinct disadvantage. Why? Because our city charter dictates that our part-time mayor gets one secretary. Meanwhile, similarly large California cities bring an entourage of professional mayors, council members and legislative staff, along with a lobbyist or two with established state capital relationships and a plan of attack to tip things in their favor.
We are the only California city in the top 14, based on population, that doesn’t have a lobbying firm representing its interests daily at the state and/or U.S. capital. We are the only city of our size that doesn’t have support staff for the mayor and/or council that can aid in constituent services and outreach, and strengthen LoCC, regional, state and national governmental engagement.
We need to celebrate our history, but not live in it either. Because if you don’t have a seat at the table, you’re just lunch.
