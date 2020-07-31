Chris Cruz-Boone will officially announce her candidacy and platform for the Bakersfield City School District area three trustee seat at 1:30 p.m. Monday on a Zoom meeting.
Cruz-Boone is a Bakersfield native and educator who's long been a leader in her community and church, according to a news release. She's served as parliamentarian for the Downtown Elementary Parent Teacher Association, and over the last decade has worked on several state and federal education committees.
As a professor of communication at Bakersfield College, Cruz-Boone believes that public education provides hope and her platform includes advocating for social justice, arts and higher education.
To learn more about Cruz-Boone and her vision, visit www.chriscruzboone.com
To register for the Zoom meeting, visit bit.ly/ccb4bcsd
