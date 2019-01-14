Chris Burrous, a longtime anchor at KTLA in Los Angeles, and a former anchor at KGET in Bakersfield, was laid to rest Friday at Rose Hills cemetery in Whittier, KTLA reported.
It would have been his 44th birthday.
"I want you to know that the Chris Burrous you all loved so much was exactly the Chris Burrous I knew for the past 20 years," his wife, Mai, said during the service. "He was lightning in a bottle."
The couple has a 9-year-old daughter, who spoke at the service along with Burrous' father, KTLA reported.
Burrous was found unresponsive at a Glendale hotel on the afternoon of Dec. 27. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Glendale police said it is believed the death may be the result of an overdose of some sort but the cause remains under investigation.
Burrous had been a morning news anchor at KTLA since 2011. Prior to that, he worked as an anchor at KGET in Bakersfield from 1999 to 2004, according to the station. He also worked at other stations, including KGPE in Fresno.
(1) comment
sad
