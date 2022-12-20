CHP: Woman found dead near Hosking Avenue off-ramp was set on fire

The California Highway Patrol is requesting the community’s help to identify a woman who was set on fire and found dead near the Hosking Avenue off-ramp at Highway 99.
CHP officers went to the right shoulder of the Highway 99 south Hosking Avenue off-ramp on Saturday after getting a call about a deceased person on fire.
The woman had a light complexion with dark brown hair, a nose ring. She was around 20 to 40 years old, according to the CHP.
The Kern County coroner’s office has not identified her. It also hasn’t been determined the day she died and cause of death.
Anyone with information about this incident may call the CHP at 661-396-6600.