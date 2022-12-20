 Skip to main content
CHP: Woman found dead near Hosking Avenue off-ramp was set on fire

The California Highway Patrol is requesting the community’s help to identify a woman who was set on fire and found dead near the Hosking Avenue off-ramp at Highway 99.

CHP officers went to the right shoulder of the Highway 99 south Hosking Avenue off-ramp on Saturday after getting a call about a deceased person on fire.

