CHP: Woman dies when vehicle crashes, becomes submerged in Kern River

A woman died in east Bakersfield on Sunday when her car left the roadway and became submerged in the Kern River near Round Mountain Road, east of China Grade Loop.
According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred Sunday between 10 p.m. and midnight. The CHP said that the woman was driving a 2008 Chevy Tahoe at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, struck a fence and oil pumping unit, and went airborne off the hillside.
The vehicle fell 40 to 50 feet, crashing into a dry portion of the Kern River bed before rolling over multiple times and becoming submerged in the water, the news release stated.
The vehicle was found Tuesday when oil company personnel responded to the oil pumping unit for maintenance and saw the Chevy in the water.
CHP said that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.