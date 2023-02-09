CHP: Woman dies after running stop sign near McFarland

A Bakersfield woman died early Thursday morning after she ran a stop sign and a man hit her car near McFarland, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The 69-year-old woman and the McFarland man were approaching the intersection at Sherwood Avenue and Driver Road, from the north and east, respectively.
That intersection only has a posted stop sign for motorists going north and south, CHP noted in a news release.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, drove into the intersection directly into the path of the Johnny Carmona Rivas, 51, for unknown reasons and died at the scene, the news release said.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this crash, the CHP said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident may call the CHP at 661-396-6600.