 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP: Woman arrested after man dies in rollover crash

Slide Public Safety

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Bakersfield woman on suspicion of felony DUI Saturday, after a rollover crash left a man dead in the Fort Tejon area, according to a CHP news release.

A 2004 Toyota Solara was found on its roof in the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of the Lebec service area around 7:11 p.m.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases