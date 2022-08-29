CHP: Woman arrested after man dies in rollover crash

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Bakersfield woman on suspicion of felony DUI Saturday, after a rollover crash left a man dead in the Fort Tejon area, according to a CHP news release.
A 2004 Toyota Solara was found on its roof in the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of the Lebec service area around 7:11 p.m.
CHP officers responded, investigated and arrested Deleah Johnson, 18, after she was taken to Kern Medical for the treatment of moderate injuries, according to the release.
Tony Ray Charles III, 20, of Bakersfield, a passenger in the Solara, was declared dead at the scene of the crash, according to the coroner's office.
An 18-year-old female passenger who sustained major injuries also was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.
The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information can call the CHP Fort Tejon area office at 661-248-6655 and request to speak with Officer Jason Lachaussee.