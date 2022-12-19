CHP toy collection is a 'blessing' to hundreds of families

Not even biting wind and chill air could blow away smiles and laughs of hundreds queued up Monday outside Valley Baptist Church.
That’s no surprise — roughly 2,500 gleaming new toys awaited inside, ready to be hand-picked by eager children. California Highway Patrol officers and volunteers stood ready to guide recipients through tables bursting with precipitously stacked toys during their annual CHiPS for KiDS toy giveaway.
“It’s so hard for families,” Ramona Martinez, 30, said. “You could work and work and right now it’s impossible. Everything is so expensive!”
To cement a memorable Christmas for her four children, Martinez drove to Valley Baptist at 6:30 a.m. to secure a spot in line. Officers guided everyone in at about 1:30 p.m.
Yolanda Martinez, 4, twisted her face right and left while holding mother Ramona Martinez’s hand and said she sought a kitchen set to make a chocolate cake. Then she buried her face in Ramona Martinez’s legs.
Eleven-year-old Bryan Martinez, Ramona’s son, didn’t know what he wanted while waiting with his three sisters. He wanted to contemplate every toy before choosing one. What if you miss something better by rushing?
And that’s what Bryan did.
His siblings had long scampered away with their pick while Bryan continued to scrutinize monster trucks, small toy cars, footballs, Buzz Lightyears and lego sets.
He finally clutched a Fortnite Nerf gun with a long barrel and emerged outside to show his mother.
“My friends like Nerf gun battles,” Bryan said to explain why this toy captured his heart.
Ruby Ceja, 10, perused Barbies and makeup sets and unicorns. But after spotting a cerulean mountain bike, she hopped on to test its wheels and pedals. She wanted to match with her cousin who has a purple version.
Ceja and a volunteer then went to pick the last of two allocated toys per child.
This event helps those going through a hard year to end on a good note, said CHP Officer Tomas Martinez, the public information officer for the Bakersfield office.
“We want these kids to feel that experience … of … coming in to shop for their toy,” Martinez said.
That’s exactly what Elizabeth Hall, 36, likes about this giveaway. Her two daughters wouldn’t have any toys without this event, she added.
“In times of struggle, when you don’t have anything, things like this are a blessing,” Hall said.
But this event serves more than children awarding themselves.
Lina Thompison, 12, hugged a giant, white teddy bear to her chest as she searched for her last and second toy. The stuffed animal is for her younger brother, she explained.
Exasperation and amusement flashed across Rebecca Patrick’s face when her 3-year-old greeted her lugging a dinosaur gun.
“I love guns,” said daughter Sophia Ballard. The plastic contraption was about half her height.
Patrick kindly asked a CHP officer to exchange the item for a more age appropriate one, and he handed Ballard a set of six barbies, all dressed in different colored, stylish outfits.
Mila Uriarte, 2, couldn’t explain why she picked a stuffed Mickey Mouse and a plastic silver-and-pink microphone. Her mother explained Uriarte couldn’t yet speak in complete sentences.
But Uriarte didn’t have to speak. Her toothy and unfaltering grin when walking through toys expressed volumes.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.