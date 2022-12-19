 Skip to main content
CHP toy collection is a 'blessing' to hundreds of families

Not even biting wind and chill air could blow away smiles and laughs of hundreds queued up Monday outside Valley Baptist Church.

That’s no surprise — roughly 2,500 gleaming new toys awaited inside, ready to be hand-picked by eager children. California Highway Patrol officers and volunteers stood ready to guide recipients through tables bursting with precipitously stacked toys during their annual CHiPS for KiDS toy giveaway.

