CHP to offer Start Smart class

California Highway Patrol officers are offering Start Smart, a free class offered to current and prospective teenage drivers, and their parents or guardians. The class is set to happen 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club at 3910 Alfred Harrell Highway in Bakersfield.
The two-hour, no-cost class discusses important issues such as: safe-driving habits, the potential consequences for poor choices behind the wheel and tips on how to avoid a collision. Parents and teens will be more aware, more educated and better prepared to handle the stress of being a new driver.
Space is limited. Call the Bakersfield CHP Office at 661-396-6600 to sign up. At least one parent or guardian must accompany the student.