Help a local child in need this holiday season by donating a toy to the 10th annual CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive.
The toy drive, put on by the California Highway Patrol, will take place Nov. 18 through Dec. 16 to help benefit children up to 6 years old, according to a news release.
The public can help a child in Kern County by bringing a new unwrapped toy to the following locations:
- CHP office on Compagnoni Street
- Motor City inside the auto mall
- KERO 23 news station at 321 21st St.
- Both Carniceria La Carreta locations
- And all local Walgreens stores
On Dec. 6, CHP will be downtown on the corner of Chester Ave. and 28th Street from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for their toy drop off event, according to the release.
