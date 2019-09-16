The California Highway Patrol is offering a free class to new and prospective teenage drivers and their parents or guardians Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Start Smart, the free two-hour course, discusses important issues, like safe driving habits, consequences of poor choices behind the wheel, and tips on how to avoid car accidents. Parents and teens will leave feeling more aware, educated and better equipped to handle the stress of being a new driver, CHP says.
The class will be held at the Bakersfield CHP Office, located at 9855 Compagnoni Street. Anyone interested in attending the class should call the Bakersfield CHP office at 396-6600.
