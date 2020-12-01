The California Highway Patrol is holding its Start Smart Class next week in Bakersfield for prospective teenage drivers and their parents or guardians.
According to a news release from the agency, the free two-hour class will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club, 3910 Alfred Harrell Highway. It will cover important issues such as safe driving habits, consequences of poor choices behind the wheel and tips on how to avoid an accident.
CHP said class size will be limited. To sign up, please call 396-6600.