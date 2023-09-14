The California Highway Patrol will conduct a driver's license and DUI checkpoint Saturday in an unincorporated part of Bakersfield.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
About 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their system, a CHP news release said. More motorists tested positive for drugs than they did for alcohol, CHP said while citing another study.
The checkpoint will be held in a place based on where collisions have happened and the frequency of DUI arrests.
