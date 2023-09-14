CHP_Memorial_DUI.jpg (copy)

In this file photo, a California Highway Patrol officer assesses the sobriety level of a man at Calloway Drive and Holland Street during a DUI checkpoint Memorial Day weekend 2023.

 Courtesy of CHP

The California Highway Patrol will conduct a driver's license and DUI checkpoint Saturday in an unincorporated part of Bakersfield. 

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

Recommended for you