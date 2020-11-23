The California Highway Patrol will be on high alert for those exhibiting unsafe driving practices during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
In a Monday news release, the agency said a Maximum Enforcement Period will be in effect from 6:01 p.m. Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. During that time, CHP will ensure that drivers maintain safety on the road while also looking for motorists needing assistance.
“This year has presented us with many unforeseen challenges, but safety is still our priority,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “If you choose to travel this Thanksgiving weekend, our goal is to help motorists arrive at their destination without incident.”
CHP reminds travelers to avoid driving tired, impaired or distracted. All passengers should remain buckled up, the agency said.