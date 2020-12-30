The California Highway Patrol will be out Thursday night, New Year’s Eve, ensuring that safety is adhered to on the roadways.
According to a news release from the agency, CHP will be removing impaired drivers from the road and assisting motorists and travelers in need. To help in the effort, the agency said it will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period starting Thursday at 6:01 p.m. that will last through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
While CHP said it anticipates that New Year’s Eve will have a different look this year with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current stay-at-home order implemented by the state, the agency said it’s mission of providing a high level of safety remains the same.
“Together, with the public’s commitment to safe and sober driving, our officers will continue to work to make California’s roadways safe for all who use them,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the news release.