CHP: Three killed in crash with big rig

California Highway Patrol officers reported that three were killed in a collision Friday in Arvin involving a Honda and a big rig.
At around 10 p.m., a blue 2017 Volvo tractor trailer heading north on Malaga Road failed to stop for a posted stop sign at Sunset Boulevard and broadsided the driver's side of the 1997 Honda, according to a CHP report of the crash.
The Honda's driver, 48-year-old Martha Alicia Flores, of Arvin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, as were her two passengers. One of the passengers was identified as Monte Harold Johnson 65, of Arvin; the identity of the other victim has not yet been released.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the crash can call the CHP at 661-396-6600.