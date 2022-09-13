 Skip to main content
CHP: Three killed in crash with big rig

California Highway Patrol officers reported that three were killed in a collision Friday in Arvin involving a Honda and a big rig.

At around 10 p.m., a blue 2017 Volvo tractor trailer heading north on Malaga Road failed to stop for a posted stop sign at Sunset Boulevard and broadsided the driver's side of the 1997 Honda, according to a CHP report of the crash.

