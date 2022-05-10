CHP: Three arrested in fatal car-to-car shooting investigation

The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday three men were arrested in connection to a car-to-car shooting on Highway 58.
A 24-year-old man traveling east on Highway 58, east of Union Avenue, suffered a gunshot wound and crashed around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a CHP news release. He died at the scene.
CHP investigators and the Bakersfield Police Department SWAT team arrested Taeviyon Jamil Wandick, 22, and Denell Martray King, 23, both of Bakersfield, Saturday in connection to the murder. Wandick was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, participating in a street gang, shooting an inhabited vehicle, assault with a firearm and conspiracy. King was arrested on suspicion of the same felonies.
Additionally, police arrested Christopher Thompson, 19, in connection to this incident. He was arrested on suspicion of participating in a street gang, and other felonies associated with the alleged carrying a concealed firearm.
No charges have been filed as of noon Tuesday.
CHP Commander Vince Pagano declined to answer questions about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.