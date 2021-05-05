CHP takes note of National Bicycle Safety Month with these tips

With May marking National Bicycle Safety Month, the California Highway Patrol is reminding bicyclists and motorists to share the road and respect traffic safety laws in the process.
According to a CHP news release, data from the past five years shows nearly 800 bicyclists in the state were killed and more than 51,000 were injured in crashes. The data also shows that bicyclists riding on the wrong side of the road and using improper turning movement violations are the primary causes of fatal bicycle-involved crashes.
CHP said that motorists can help by looking twice for bicyclists before turning and always checking before opening their vehicle door. The CHP also reminds motorists that law requires 3-feet distance is provided when passing a bicycle or to slow and pass only when doing so won’t endanger the safety of the bicyclist.
The news release added that bicyclists have the same rights and are required to follow the same rules of the road. They should eliminate distractions while riding, obey all traffic signs and signals, indicate when making a turn, pull off the roadway if five or more vehicles are lined up behind them, yield to pedestrians, and never ride while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Bicyclists should also remember to be aware of their surroundings and the ever-changing traffic conditions, wear appropriate reflective or bright-colored clothing and a helmet, and be sure their bicycle is in good condition and has appropriate reflectors and lighting, the CHP said.
“Thousands of Californians ride their bicycles every day for exercise, leisure, and commuting,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Keeping California’s roads safe is a priority and the shared responsibility of motorists and bicyclists.”