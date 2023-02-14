CHP: Suspected alcohol intoxication led to head-on crash on Highway 65

A 53-year-old Bakersfield woman died Tuesday after her car’s front was struck by another vehicle driving toward her on Highway 65, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.
William Pederson, 53, was driving about 55 mph on the highway, north of Famoso Road, and approached the woman driving a Toyota on southbound lanes. Pederson allowed his 2022 Ram to cross over double yellow lines into lanes headed south and struck the Toyota, the news release added.
Another Bakersfield woman, Lucy Martinez, 50, was driving with the woman who died and was taken to Kern Medical with moderate injuries. Pederson’s Ram overturned many times after he lost control and was injured with minor wounds, the news release said.
Driving while under the influence is suspected in this crash, but CHP did not clarify who is accused of being intoxicated.
The crash is being investigated, and those with information are asked to call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.