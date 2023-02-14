 Skip to main content
CHP: Suspected alcohol intoxication led to head-on crash on Highway 65

A 53-year-old Bakersfield woman died Tuesday after her car’s front was struck by another vehicle driving toward her on Highway 65, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

William Pederson, 53, was driving about 55 mph on the highway, north of Famoso Road, and approached the woman driving a Toyota on southbound lanes. Pederson allowed his 2022 Ram to cross over double yellow lines into lanes headed south and struck the Toyota, the news release added.

