The California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that it will be canceling its Start Smart Class next week in Bakersfield.
The class, for prospective teenage drivers and their parents or guardians, was scheduled to cover important issues such as safe driving habits, consequences of poor choices behind the wheel and tips on how to avoid an accident.
According to a CHP spokesman, the class will resume when Kern County returns to the red tier in the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
For more information on the class, please call 396-6600.