Mario Lares and Ana Hernandez were traveling early this year on South Vineland Drive and Muller Road when the vehicle they were in collided with a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car. Lares died and Hernandez suffered major injuries.

 Photo courtesy Rodriguez & Associates

California Highway Patrol investigators have seized blood-covered airbags from a Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle to determine who drove the vehicle authorities say was involved in a crash that killed a civilian earlier this year.

BPD Officer Richard Robles and Travione Cobbins failed to brake at a stop sign in their patrol car before entering the intersection of South Vineland Drive and Muller Road. Their vehicle then collided with a car occupied by two people, according to the CHP.