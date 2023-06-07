California Highway Patrol investigators have seized blood-covered airbags from a Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle to determine who drove the vehicle authorities say was involved in a crash that killed a civilian earlier this year.
BPD Officer Richard Robles and Travione Cobbins failed to brake at a stop sign in their patrol car before entering the intersection of South Vineland Drive and Muller Road. Their vehicle then collided with a car occupied by two people, according to the CHP.
Mario Lares, 31, died in the Jan. 19 crash and his passenger, Ana Hernandez, 34, was hospitalized with severe injuries. Lares didn’t have a stop sign.
Blood on the airbags is expected to indicate which officer was driving the vehicle that night, according to the search warrant filed in February in Kern County Superior Court. The warrant itself was released publicly this week. Getting the information could help to determine which person may face a gross vehicular manslaughter charge, according to the search warrant.
The CHP previously requested, and seized, records showing the two officers’ medical records. It’s unclear who was driving the BPD car. The CHP noted in an initial news release issued the day of the crash a 23-year-old was driving that car. The BPD said Robles is 23 and Cobbins is 24.
The CHP issued a different news release also identifying both Cobbins and Robles, but then didn’t indicate who was the driver.