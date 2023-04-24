 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP seeking tips about decade-old cold case about hit-and-run death of ex-KHSD police chief

The California Highway Patrol renewed its call Monday for tips to help solve a decade-old cold case involving the fatal hit-and-run of a former Kern High School District’s chief of police.

Steven Alvidrez was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his wife on June 17, 2011 just before midnight when he was hit by another vehicle on Highway 99, south of Delano, the CHP reported.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases