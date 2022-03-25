CHP seeking information about fatal collision involving pedestrian

California Highway Patrol officers are seeking information in a fatal collision Friday involving a pedestrian who was struck in the roadway.
CHP officials did not know the exact time the collision on Highway 178, east of Beale Avenue, took place. They responded to a report of a body in the center divider around 10:25 a.m. and discovered a man’s dead body.
“At this time, we do not have any information on a suspect vehicle or time frame as to when the pedestrian was struck,” according to a news release from the Bakersfield CHP office.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Bakersfield Area CHP office at 661-396-6600.