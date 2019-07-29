The vehicle found submerged in the Kern River last weekend belonged to the City of McFarland, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday, raising questions as to whether the body discovered inside was that of the city's missing city manager.
The CHP confirmed in a news release Monday the 2012 Dodge Durango that apparently drove off Highway 178 and went down an embankment was registered to the city. The male body found inside has not been identified.
Former City Manager John Wooner, who has been replaced because of his extended absence, has not been seen or heard from since he went missing since May 14.
Wooner, age 57, was reportedly driving a silver Dodge Durango owned by the city when he was last seen.
The CHP's preliminary investigation of the crash has not determined the speed or direction of the vehicle when it left Highway 178. The agency said the driver made an unsafe turn and the vehicle left the roadway and went down the embankment and into the Kern River, where it became fully submerged.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Bakersfield Police Detective Keith Cason at 661-326-3868.
