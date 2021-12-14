CHP responds to wrong-way fatal crash on Palm Avenue

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a fatal collision that happened early Tuesday morning on Palm Avenue, south of Taussig Avenue.
A driver heading north on Palm Avenue in a Honda Accord veered onto the right shoulder, then overcorrected to the left, which caused the driver to lose control of the car, according to the preliminary report released by the CHP. The sedan then rotated into the southbound lanes and in front of an approaching Chevy 2500 pickup truck, which was unable to stop in time.
The driver of the Accord, a 26-year-old Wasco woman whose identity has not yet been released, was killed in the crash.
At the time of this crash, the roadway was wet and there was heavy rain in the area, according to a CHP release. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in this crash.