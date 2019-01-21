The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic collision on E. Casa Loma Drive, west of Cottonwood Road on Sunday.
Right before 4 a.m. an unidentified 22-year-old, who was sitting in the back seat, sustained fatal injuries when the car he was traveling in crashed into a power pole and cement wall, according to the report.
The driver, 23-year-old Jonathan Galinod, was driving his GMC at an unknown speed, when he drove off the south side of the roadway.
Galinod and his front seat passenger, Miguel Angel, 28, suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to Kern Medical hospital, according to the report.
The crash resulted in a temporary power outage in the area. Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision, according to the report.
If anyone has further information regarding the collision, contact the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.
