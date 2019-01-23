A man died after his vehicle crashed into a big rig in Buttonwillow on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly before 5 a.m., an unidentified 47-year-old man was driving in the eastbound lane on Highway 166 when the front of his vehicle hit the side of the big rig, according to the report.
The big rig had stalled on the side of the road after the trailer brakes broke off, blocking both lanes of the highway, officers said.
The driver of the rig placed cones and reflectors in the roadway to warn approaching motorists, but the driver of the vehicle did not see the stalled truck in time, according to the CHP.
The driver's passenger, 25-year-old Jacob Johnson, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center, according to the report.
